Diddy Begins Federal Prison Sentence at FCI Fort Dix

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially started his prison sentence!

TMZ reports Combs is now an inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after spending more than a year at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Law enforcement told the outlet that Diddy checked in on Thursday morning.

A few weeks ago, Combs’ team requested FCI Fort Dix. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, his team expressed that the prison will help him “address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

In an interview with Fox News, Combs’ lawyer James J. Leonard Jr opened up on the benefits of the low-security prison’s Residential Drug Abuse program, saying, “Some people would say [it] is a pretty easy place to do time."

He went on, “Number one, they live within a certain area inside of the prison with other people that are in the program, right? So you're not in the general population, you're in a different housing area with other participants in the program, all of whom have been carefully screened, all of whom have to be both legally and clinically eligible,

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Earlier this month, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has listed his release date online as May 8, 2028.