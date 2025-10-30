'90 Day Fiancé’: Andrei & Elizabeth Want Jovi & Yara to Choose Sides (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

In the clip, Andrei and Elizabeth flip the script on Jovi and Yara and say they need to choose sides — it’s either them or Alexei and Loren.

Jovi and Yara don’t understand why they can’t all be grown-ups… and it ends in a blowup!

In a confessional, Yara called Andrei “so dramatic,” saying, “He just can’t keep his mouth shut, just so aggressive always. He’s like an animal, seriously.”

Jovi chimed in, saying, “I don’t think we’re the problem. I think Elizabeth instigated the conflict that you brought up with Loren and now she’s going to blame you that you’re the person getting in the middle.”

Yara admitted, “I don’t like this gaslighting.”