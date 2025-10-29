Robbie Blue on Choreographing Viral GAP Katseye Ad & Dancing with Lady Gaga (Exclusive)

Choreographer Robbie Blue is the mastermind behind Doechii’s moves on tour and her unbelievable Grammys performance. He also choreographed Tate McRae’s showstopping performance at the VMAs.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with Robbie, who dished on his journey in the dance world, including his latest achievement: the most successful GAP ad campaign of all time with Katseye!

Robbie revealed that Doechii reached out to him through an Instagram DM, asking if he wanted to choreograph her Grammys performance.

Robbie shared, “I got the Instagram DM and I was on a call with Doechii and CR, the creative director in like 10 minutes. It was just the most, like, surreal moment.”

Robbie then went on to work with Tate, who he called “the best dancer ever.”

He gushed, “She can do anything.”

Robbie’s latest achievement is a GAP commercial with Katseye, which has over 400 million views! For the commercial, Robbie choreographed moves made famous by Bob Fosse.

He noted, “I’ve always been obsessed with Fosse. I resonate the most with Fosse’s work on, like, an artistic level.”

As for other big names he’d like to work with in the future, Robbie named Lady Gaga. He said, “Lady Gaga has always been my number one artist. I got to dance for her for ‘Abracadabra.’”