Reality Star Dorothy Wang Marries Brandon Yankowitz

“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star Dorothy Wang is now a married woman!

Wang tied the knot with Brandon Yankowitz earlier this month in Florence, Italy, but didn’t share the news until now.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Dorothy shared, “I think every bride says this, but I wish we could do it again. Our guests wanted to stay. Now, we realize that perhaps a one-week wedding isn’t that ridiculous.”

The two exchanged vows at Auberge Collegio alla Querce, which was the same location as their rehearsal dinner and Dorothy’s Chinese tea ceremony.

For her walk down the aisle, Dorothy opted for a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which was designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

The wedding reception was held at Palazzo Corsini.

The wedding guests returned to Auberge Collegio alla Querce for the after-party, which had “charging stations” for guests to charge their phones and enjoy burgers, fries, and chicken wings.

Dorothy explained, “From the beginning, I always said no Sunday brunch.”

Dorothy and Brandon’s wedding night also included a surprise performance by Saweetie.

She gushed, “Everyone just had so much fun.”

The wedding comes a year after Brandon popped the question.

Last year, Dorothy posted a kissing pic, writing on Instagram, “🤍 Engaged 🤍.”

Before they found love, Wang had a fling with Ari Kournkoumelis on “Bling Empire,” but it fizzled in 2021.

In 2023, Dorothy opened up on her love life, telling TV Insider, “I think dating in New York is a lot of fun. For me, it’s a different group of people. I think the guys in New York are different from guys in L.A. It was fun to meet new people. For me, dating isn’t always my number-one priority, but people love to watch.”