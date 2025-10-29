Celebrity News October 29, 2025
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Enjoy Dodgers Date Night at the World Series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday to support the Dodgers!
The royals were spotted front row at Game 4 of the World Series as the Dodgers played the Toronto Blue Jays.
Meghan wore a white button-down top and dark pants with a Dodgers baseball cap, while Harry matched in a white T-shirt, dark pants, and a Dodgers hat.
Despite the support of high-profile fans like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, LeBron James, Brad Pitt, Sydney Sweeney, Chris Pine and others, the Blue Jays won 6-2.
The Dodgers aren’t done yet — the teams are 2-2 in the series.
The next game is scheduled for October 29 at 5 p.m. PT in L.A.