Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik 'Shocked’ by ‘DWTS’ Elimination on Halloween Night (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik spoke to “Extra” after they were eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” on Halloween Night.

Jen reflected on her experience, saying, “I feel grateful… I really worked hard, not only this whole journey, but especially with the dance that we did tonight. I feel like it was our best performance yet. I'm grateful we were able to go home on a good note.”

Jan said Jen left “everything onstage,” adding, “She was just incredible."

He said they aren’t “taking anything personal,” but confessed, “We were shocked.”

The duo danced to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which Jen called “a personal choice.”

“I chose this song because not only do I love Taylor Swift, but I also resonate with her in a lot of ways,” Affleck said. "Just like her, I feel like in my own career and being on this journey, I feel like I've had a lot of people doubt me and question me and there’s been a lot of negativity. But just like Taylor, I used that negativity to fuel me tonight."

Disney/Christopher Willard

Jen also opened up about what it meant to be on the show. She shared, “The biggest takeaway is that I was able to do this starting eight weeks postpartum. This is really for all the moms out there. I really just wanted to show that even being eight weeks postpartum and having three babies, you can fulfill your dreams, too. In return your kids get the best, happiest version of you.”