Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Was Never in Love with More Than 1 Woman (Exclusive)

Golden Bachelor Mel Owens spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour right after filming the “Women Tell All” special.

He reacted to the women checking Nicolle, saying, “There was push back and I think Nicolle handled it. I don’t think they completely turned against her, and they don't think she's a bad person, but they checked her and then they handle it internally.

When Terri asked, "At any point during filming the show were you in love with more than one person?” He answered, “No, never."

Mel also talked about hometown dates, saying, "I got to meet their families… which is pretty cool,” adding that meeting the families, "It didn't change my mind, but it added to my information that I was going to base my decision upon.”

Owens revealed what really went on in the Fantasy Suites, saying, “A lot of it is basically the cameras go away, the mics go away, and you get to talk and you find out about, you know, yourselves by asking difficult questions because there are no cameras and you can answer freely."

Plus, he spoke about his final two ladies, Peg and Cindy, and what appeals to him about each of them.

Mel shared, “One common denominator they have is they have energy and they're lovely and they're smart… they’re both athletic.”

As for their differences, Owens explained, "Peg has a background where she had a lot of sacrifice and that appeals to me and Cindy, she's really serious and thoughtful and she has three daughters. So that appeals to me as well. So those two things really draw me in to those women.”

As for what happens next, Mel told everyone to tune in!