‘Golden Bachelor’: Debbie Sensed She & Mel Owens Weren’t on Same Page (Exclusive)

Disney/John Fleenor

Debbie Siebers made it to Golden Bachelor Mel Owens’ top 3, but she did not ultimately find love with him.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Debbie at the “Women Tell All” taping, admitting that she sensed Mel had stronger connections.

Along with admitting she was “hurt,” Debbie said, “I’ve seen the episodes, and it was pretty clear that he had stronger connections with someone else.”

While they had a “strong connection,” Debbie noted that she doubtful that they were on “same page” with each other.

She explained, “I’m pretty intuitive and it was hard to pull stuff out of him and I’m very vulnerable and I really opened up but I was hopeful.”

Though they got to the hometown dates, she was sent home before the fantasy suites.

Debbie commented, “That was a tough one, you know, to go from that high of the hometowns and have my family be so excited and so happy for me that I possibly finally found my someone and then to go from that high to being sent home that close to having an overnight and really getting that extra time that I wanted and needed with him… I felt a little cheated, but honestly I think everything happens for a reason.”

Debbie is “ready” to find her person, even if it’s not Mel!

As for what she’s looking for in Mr. Right, Debbie answered, "I do want someone that takes care of themselves, who is funny, and you know, who’s smart and that is at least, you know, pursuing a spiritual path… Somebody who’s really positive about life and loves what they do… romantic.”

She also talked about the choice Mel has between his final two ladies, Peg and Cindy.

Debbie said, “I think each of these ladies brings out something so different in Mel. I think Peg brings out the fun and I saw that and the light-heartedness and she’s just so used to be around guys and… she’s childlike and I think that’s maybe what he’s looking for right now. Just something really easy and fun and not so serious.”

Debbie praised Cindy, saying, “She’s so lovely and I mean she’s so compassionate and kind and she’s so deep and she’s so present.”