‘DWTS’: Alan Bersten Gives Update on Elaine Hendrix After Hospitalization (Exclusive)

“Extra” spoke with Alan Bersten after a grueling rib injury at "Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals landed his partner Elaine Hendrix in the hospital and unable to perform on Halloween Night.

The duo was judged on their rehearsal instead and received a 32 out of 40 from the judges. Thanks to the fans’ votes, they will be back on the dance floor next week!

Bersten told “Extra” of the votes, “You know, it feels amazing. Thank you to the audience, the fans for voting. It's a testament to Elaine. Even in her rehearsal package and the rehearsal pass, she's giving everything she has, which gave the opportunity for the judges to judge us, which is great. I'm so proud of her. I'm wishing her the speediest of recoveries.”

As for what’s ahead, he said, “I know that she is cleared to dance for next week. So, we will be back next week and it's just about pain management now.”

Explaining her injury, Alan said, “She is out of the hospital… It’s I think the intercostal muscle in between the ribs, and then something happened, either pain or it's strained, and when that happens, like, you can't breathe, like, there's just so much pain that happens with the ribs. So, it is just going to be pain management at this point.”

He’s taking her injury into account with their upcoming choreo, saying, "Making sure that I choreograph well enough that it doesn’t hurt her at all and that she's ready to perform.”

But he wants Elaine to get the rest she needs first! “You know, I'm going to force her to take at least two days off. I'll send her videos so she can start learning it from that. But I don't want her moving yet. I want to make sure that when she comes back, she's ready to come back and we don't reinjure it.”

Bersten shared this message to her: “Elaine, you know how much I love you, and I cannot wait to see you again.”