Celebrity News October 29, 2025
Dove Cameron & Damiano David Engaged (Report)
It looks like singer Dove Cameron and Måneskin singer Damiano David are leveling up in their relationship!
TMZ reports the pair are engaged!
In photos obtained by the outlet, Dove was spotted with a huge diamond ring while hooking arms with Damiano in Sydney.
The engagement news comes after they celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier this month.
She gushed, “The 2 best years of my life. i am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. i love you in a way no words could ever express, but i will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio.”