October 28, 2025

Win It! A Variety Power of Women Gift Bag

Some of the most powerful women in entertainment — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, Nicole Scherzinger, Wanda Sykes, Sydney Sweeney and Aly Raisman — will be  honored on Wednesday at Variety’s Power of Women Los Angeles event presented by Lifetime.

Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs will receive at the event from brands like Mattel, [comfort zone], Barry’s and more.

“Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!

The gift bag includes items from the following brands:

  • Mattel
  • [ comfort zone ]
  • Barry's
  • Beekeeper's Naturals
  • Intelligent Change
  • Louvière Beauty
  • MadHippie
  • New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission
  • TELETIES
  • Buffy Protein
  • Davids Health Sciences, Inc.
  • ELEMIS
  • Fly by Jing
  • Supergoop!
  • tarte cosmetics
  • WEN
  • YSE Beauty
  • Zoya
  • Allergan Aesthetics, SkinMedica
  • Bombas
  • by/ rosie jane
  • D.S & Durga
  • Davines
  • Dr. Bronner's
  • goop kitchen
  • Grande Cosmetics
  • HydroJug
  • Rare Beauty
  • Sakara
  • SAUZ
  • Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty
  • Sol De Janeiro
  • Spatty
  • The Honest Company
  • Timebeam Beauty
  • Tower 28 Beauty
  • Uncommon James
  • Vital Proteins
  • Kraft Heinz; Crystal Light
  • Nelson j™ Beverly Hills
  • OSEA
  • Perricone MD
  • Saint Jane
  • Purina

Form expires on November 11, 2025.

#Giveaways

