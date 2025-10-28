Giveaways October 28, 2025
Win It! A Variety Power of Women Gift Bag
Some of the most powerful women in entertainment — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, Nicole Scherzinger, Wanda Sykes, Sydney Sweeney and Aly Raisman — will be honored on Wednesday at Variety’s Power of Women Los Angeles event presented by Lifetime.
Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs will receive at the event from brands like Mattel, [comfort zone], Barry’s and more.
“Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!
The gift bag includes items from the following brands:
- Mattel
- [ comfort zone ]
- Barry's
- Beekeeper's Naturals
- Intelligent Change
- Louvière Beauty
- MadHippie
- New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission
- TELETIES
- Buffy Protein
- Davids Health Sciences, Inc.
- Davids Health Sciences, Inc.
- ELEMIS
- Fly by Jing
- Fly by Jing
- Supergoop!
- tarte cosmetics
- WEN
- YSE Beauty
- Zoya
- Allergan Aesthetics, SkinMedica
- Bombas
- by/ rosie jane
- D.S & Durga
- Davines
- Dr. Bronner's
- goop kitchen
- Grande Cosmetics
- HydroJug
- Rare Beauty
- Sakara
- SAUZ
- Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty
- Sol De Janeiro
- Spatty
- The Honest Company
- Timebeam Beauty
- Tower 28 Beauty
- Uncommon James
- Vital Proteins
- Kraft Heinz; Crystal Light
- Nelson j™ Beverly Hills
- OSEA
- Perricone MD
- Saint Jane
- Purina
Form expires on November 11, 2025.