On Monday, Taylor Swift reunited with Brittany Mahomes for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Washington Commanders.

The two ladies wore matching red turtlenecks as they cheered on their beaus Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes from a suite at the Arrowhead Stadium.

During the game, Travis scored his 83rd career regular-season touchdown, and seemingly celebrated by doing some choreography from Taylor’s music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.” See the clip here!

One fan wrote on X, “This was definitely Travis Kelce doing ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ dance right??? RIGHT???”

Another tweeted, “Travis Kelce did the fate of Ophelia dance for his TD celly last night. That’s adorable, and also my fav part of the dance! The vibes.”

Many fans have speculated that Taylor wrote “The Fate of Ophelia” about Travis because of lines like, “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes” and “Keep it 100,” which is a phrase that Travis has said before.

After the game, Kelce discussed his touchdown, which marked his 100th career touchdown overall, telling ESPN, “I just cherish these moments. Coming out here being able to play in front of Chiefs kingdom at Arrowhead."

He went on, “This place is special and I love it here. In terms of the historical stuff, I’m still looking at the next game and the next catch and trying to get better every single day. I think I’ll look back at it and appreciate it.”

Taylor recently opened up about the love and support in her relationship with Travis during an interview on “The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.”

Taylor said, “It's like I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”