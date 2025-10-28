Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney and her “Anyone but You” co-star Glen Powell were the subject of dating rumors while they promoted the movie in 2023, and now she’s finally addressing the chatter!

In an interview for Variety magazine’s Power of Women issue, Sydney insisted that they weren’t hamming it up with their chemistry during the promotion tour, and that the rumors were a product of the media.

She said, “The press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se.”

At the time of the promotion tour, Sydney was in a relationship with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney emphasized, “The tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was, ‘They’re standing two inches apart!’”

While things were platonic off-screen between Sydney and Glen, they have a lot of love for each other.

She shared, “Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another. I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.”

As for the possibility of a “Anyone but You” sequel, Sweeney commented, “We are always open to it. I think that when the right concept and script come to Glen and I, we will jump in hand in hand.”

Sydney is just one of the women gracing the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue.