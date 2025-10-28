Backgrid

More than six months after their split, things are getting ugly between Sia and her ex, Daniel Bernad.

On Tuesday, Daniel filed court papers requesting sole custody of their son Somersault, 19 months.

In the court papers, obtained by "Extra," Daniel claimed that Sia is “a serious and immediate danger” to their child.

Along with claiming that Sia is an “unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction,” the docs alleged, “Sia’s conduct is reckless, dangerous and demonstrates Sia’s utter disregard for Summi’s safety and well-being.”

According to Bernad, Sia was hospitalized in September for two weeks and has tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines.

As part of his filing, Daniel also included screengrabs of text messages between him and Sia.

Sia denied the allegations in her own court papers, asking that Bernad’s custody request be denied by the court.

In her own docs, Sia noted that there is “zero evidence” that their son is in danger under her supervision, calling Bernad’s allegations “entirely unfounded and misleading.”

Sia insisted that she’s been sober for over six months. She noted that she’s part of a program, which requires weekly drug testing and a drug companion.

In her declaration, she wrote, “My recovery has been a cornerstone of my life and one of the primary reasons I chose to separate from Dan, whose ongoing engagement in a nightlife and recreational drug-use lifestyle is incompatible with a healthy environment for our child. Dan’s attempt to weaponize my past sobriety journey — an issue long resolved and well-documented — serves no legitimate purpose and is intended only to distort the facts and undermine my credibility before this Court. His willingness to dredge up decades-old history to serve his own financial and strategic interests demonstrates the extent to which he will go, even at the expense of his child and the child’s mother.”

Sia also brought up her own concerns about Daniel, claiming that he was investigated by Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Child and Family Services over child porn allegations.

She wrote, “While I understand the investigations of LAPD and DCFS have been inconclusive and now closed, this does not appease my concerns of Summi spending unsupervised time with Dan.”

Sia is claiming that Daniel’s court filings are financially motivated, writing, “To date, every request by Dan for additional custodial time has been directly tied to financial gain rather than a genuine effort to foster a meaningful parental relationship with Summi.”

In his court papers, he requested around $77,000 in child support per month.