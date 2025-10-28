Reba McEntire’s Emotional Night Remembering Stepson Brandon Blackstock on ’The Voice’

Reba McEntire was in tears remembering her late stepson Brandon Blackstock on Monday’s episode of “The Voice.”

Brandon, 48, died August 7 following a battle with cancer.

During “The Voice” Knockouts, contestant Aubrey Nicole from Team Reba performed Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It,” a song about a couple facing a cancer diagnosis.

Nicole sang the song as a tribute to her father, who was diagnosed with cancer, but is now in remission.

The song brought Reba to tears, and at one point Snoop Dogg offered her a tissue.

She shared, “I lost my oldest son, because he did not win with cancer. So that was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it, so we can remember the ones that are around us that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this.”

Reba was married to Brandon's father Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015.

She previously paid tribute to Brandon, who fought melanoma, on Instagram a week after he passed way.

They singer wrote at the time, "Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again."

Just days before, Reba commented on son Shelby’s Instagram tribute to Brandon. She wrote, “Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much 💔💔🙏💔❤️❤️❤️🙏💔.”

Shelby, Reba’s son with Narvel, had posted, “Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed.”

Shelby continued, “He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence.”

Brandon was famously married to “American Idol” winner and “The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson, but they called it quits in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The exes shared children River, 11, and Remington, 9.