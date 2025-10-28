Celebrity News October 28, 2025
Kim Kardashian Gives Update After Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis
Kim Kardashian is giving fans an update after recently revealing on “The Kardashian” that she was diagnosed with a “little brain aneurysm.”
While speaking with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” she shared, "You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan,” which is a whole body, noninvasive scan.
She added, "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with all the team. Just tune in next week, but everything works out.”
Kim encouraged everyone to take care of their healthy, saying, "It's just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything. And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”
The 45-year-old’s aneurysm news played out on the Season 7 premiere of “The Kardashians” last week, when Kim went in for a routine MRI.
After the procedure, she called her family to share, “There was a little aneurysm,” and sister Kourtney Kardashian replied with a stunned, “Whoa."
As for the cause, Kim told her family, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’"
According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm "is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel.”
Elsewhere in the episode, Kim spoke about the extreme stress she was under following her divorce from Kanye West.
"The Kardashians” drops new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.