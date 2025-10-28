Kim Kardashian Gives Update After Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an update after recently revealing on “The Kardashian” that she was diagnosed with a “little brain aneurysm.”

While speaking with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” she shared, "You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan,” which is a whole body, noninvasive scan.

She added, "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with all the team. Just tune in next week, but everything works out.”

Kim encouraged everyone to take care of their healthy, saying, "It's just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything. And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

The 45-year-old’s aneurysm news played out on the Season 7 premiere of “The Kardashians” last week, when Kim went in for a routine MRI.

After the procedure, she called her family to share, “There was a little aneurysm,” and sister Kourtney Kardashian replied with a stunned, “Whoa."

As for the cause, Kim told her family, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’"

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm "is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim spoke about the extreme stress she was under following her divorce from Kanye West.