Celebrity News October 28, 2025
Kelsey Grammer Welcomes Baby #8!
Kelsey Grammer is a dad again!
The actor, 70, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 46, just welcomed their fourth child, his eighth!
Kelsey revealed the news while chatting with co-hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong on the October 27 episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast.
"It was like three days ago," Kelsey shared, adding, "Christopher's just joined the family. It just became eight kids.”
News broke in June that the couple was expecting another child, after Kayte was photographed with a baby bump in London.
Kelsey and Kayte are already the parents of Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. He also shares Spencer, 41, with Doreen Alderman, Greer, 33, with Barrie Buckner; and Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with Camille Grammer.
In 2024, the “Frasier” star opened up to Variety about fatherhood, sharing, “My children — my young children, older children — the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together. My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”