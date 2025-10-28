Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer is a dad again!

The actor, 70, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 46, just welcomed their fourth child, his eighth!

Kelsey revealed the news while chatting with co-hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong on the October 27 episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

"It was like three days ago," Kelsey shared, adding, "Christopher's just joined the family. It just became eight kids.”

News broke in June that the couple was expecting another child, after Kayte was photographed with a baby bump in London.

Kelsey and Kayte are already the parents of Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. He also shares Spencer, 41, with Doreen Alderman, Greer, 33, with Barrie Buckner; and Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with Camille Grammer.