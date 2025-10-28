Christina Applegate & ‘Married… with Children’ Co-Stars Reuniting for Live Event

Getty Images

The cast of “Married… with Children” is getting back together for one night only!

Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal, who played Al and Peggy Bundy, will reunite with Christina Applegate and David Faustino, who played their kids Kelly and Bud, at the Wiltern Theatre on January 28, 2026. Tickets go on sale October 30 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.

Live Nation posted a video of Ed saying, “We’re going to have a family Bundy reunion… We are going to be live onstage. We are going to be having a good time talking about the 11 years we spent making that show.”

David posted a flyer for the event and confirmed, “It’s true.”

Variety reports, the special night is called “An Evening with the Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion” and $2 from every ticket will benefit Race to Erase MS, an organization "dedicated to the treatment and cure of Multiple Sclerosis.”

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021.

In May, Christina opened up about her initial symptoms during as a guest on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

She shared, “My toes started to feel numb, just my toes… like a little bit. I was still hiking, I was still playing tennis, I was still doing all the things I could do, but my toes weren't feeling right.”

The “Anchorman” actress continued, “Eventually, over those months it grew from my toes to my ankles to my knees down… I was losing balance and the pain was extraordinary, and when I say numb… it's numb, but it hurts.”

Her friend Selma Blair, who also has MS, encouraged her to see a neurologist, and she was eventually diagnosed.