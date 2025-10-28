Getty Images

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are parents!

The “Captain America” star and his wife welcomed their first child, TMZ reports.

According to the site, records show the baby was born on Saturday in Massachusetts. So far, the little one’s the name and gender have not been revealed.

TMZ adds that fans had speculated the couple might have a baby on the way when Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista, left a comment on a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram that said, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming! 🥰”