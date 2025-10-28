Celebrity News October 28, 2025
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Welcome First Child (Report)
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are parents!
The “Captain America” star and his wife welcomed their first child, TMZ reports.
According to the site, records show the baby was born on Saturday in Massachusetts. So far, the little one’s the name and gender have not been revealed.
Chris Hemsworth Jokes He’s ‘Third- or Fourth-Best' Chris in Hollywood (Exclusive)View Story
TMZ adds that fans had speculated the couple might have a baby on the way when Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista, left a comment on a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram that said, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming! 🥰”
Chris and Alba wed in September 2023 on Cape Cod.