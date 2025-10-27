Nicole Kidman Shows Keith Urban What He’s Missing in Sexy Gown at Vogue World

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman was turning heads on the Vogue World: Hollywood red carpet.

The actress showed ex Keith Urban what he’s missing as she hit the runway at Los Angeles' Paramount Studios lot on October 26.

Nicole, who is Vogue’s October cover model, looked sexy in a busty strapless satin dress with a slit up the side, adorned with black satin camellias. People magazine reports the gorgeous gown was Chanel by Matthieu Blazy.

The actress opened the show with a nod to Rita Hayworth in the 1946 noir film “Gilda.” Kidman even walked the runway to the film’s song "Put the Blame on Mame.”

Her hair and makeup added to the Old Hollywood vibe with blonde curls and a red lip.

Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Nicole on "Moulin Rouge!" and "Australia," joined her with a vintage camera as he barked directions with a megaphone.

Nicole’s appearance at Vogue World comes weeks after she filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

Afterward, she opened up to Bazaar about getting through the toughest times in life.

Nicole explained, “As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned. I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”

The 58-year-old insisted, “I’m not big on telling people what to do, but I’m more than happy to share. Then, people can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway. That’s true, right? So it’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will.”

Kidman later added, “The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. So you go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’ There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.”