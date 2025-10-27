Megan Fox Stuns in Rare Post-Baby Appearance Amid MGK Reconciliation Rumors

Backgrid

Megan Fox looked incredible as she stepped out in L.A. on Saturday amid rumors she and her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, may be reconciling.

Fox attended a screening of her 2009 horror movie “Jennifer’s Body” and was photographed outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing a scream queen-inspired look with detailing that looked like dripping blood.

The outfit featured a nude corset top with red boning and a nude flowing skirt tied at the waist to show off some leg on one side. She completed the look with a red choker.

The sighting comes as “Jennifer’s Body” director Karyn Kusama revealed to Deadline that writer Diablo Cody has a “fun and crazy” sequel in the works.

Kusama revealed, “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Meanwhile, the screening was a rare public appearance for Fox since welcoming her daughter Saga Blade with MGK in March.

The couple split ahead of Saga’s birth, but a People magazine source reveals that the exes are acting like a couple again.

"They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon,” the insider said. "He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

Another source agreed, saying, "Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways."

"Things are great now,” the insider added. "He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”