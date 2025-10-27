Liam Hemsworth Admits It Was ‘Pretty Daunting’ Joining 'The Witcher' for Season 4 (Exclusive)

© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

“Extra” talks “The Witcher” Season 4 with Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Liam admitted it was “pretty daunting” joining the franchise, even though he was prepping for more than two and half years.

He explained, “I had quite a bit of time to prep, and also had maybe two and a half months, almost three months, before we started shooting last year… to learn sword fighting and really dig into the emotional state of Geralt… where he’s been and where he’s going.”

“That prep time for a few months and spending, you know, five days a week at the studio doing sword fighting and rehearsals… costume fittings and wig fittings,” Hemsworth went on, “by the time I got onto set, I was feeling really good and feeling really comfortable.”

Liam showed some love for the cast, saying, “They were so welcoming and so supportive of me coming on board. That allowed me to be able to have the confidence to come and do it.”

Anya and Freya said it was “crazy” and “surreal” seeing Liam in costume for the first time.

Anya added, “There was a lot of laughs that day 'cause it’s kind of the scene we were doing as well.”

Liam also spoke about being a massive fan of co-star Laurence Fishburne, another Season 4 newcomer.

Referencing one of Fishburne’s hit movies, Hemsworth shared, “'The Matrix' is literally my favorite film of all time. When I heard he was coming on board, I was really excited to work with him… What was really cool is for someone like Laurence, that’s been doing this job for so long, was [he] still had that childlike energy of just being excited to be on set and tell stories.”

Hemsworth also kept it real about the reaction to him replacing Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt.

While he reads “every single [comment],” Liam commented, “I understand that there’s an incredibly passionate fanbase behind this world and I’m a fan myself and I feel very grateful to step into this world… I hope that fans can, you know, can enjoy this part of the story and continue on.”