Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Make Red-Carpet Debut at AFI Fest

Eric Charbonneau/Focus Features via Getty Images

On Sunday night, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their red-carpet debut during the closing night of AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The two posed on the red carpet at the premiere of his film “Song Sung Blue,” flashing smiles for the cameras.

In January, Hugh and Sutton hard launched their relationship by holding hands while on a dinner date in L.A.

They were all smiles in pics posted by People magazine as they walked to the restaurant in Santa Monica. Hugh wore a gray shirt and white jeans for the occasion, paired with a dark jacket. Sutton beamed in a long green dress, heels, and tan trench coat.

Hugh and Sutton worked together on “The Music Man” in 2022.

That same year, Sutton raved about Hugh, telling Vogue magazine, “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true. He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’”

The two have known each other since at least 2002.

Romance rumors started swirling after their marriages imploded.

Hugh was previously married to Deborra-lee Furness. They announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Sutton filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October, following 10 years of marriage.