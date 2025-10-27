Here’s When Diddy Will Be Released from Prison If He Gets Out for Good Behavior

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs won’t be serving his full prison sentence if he’s on his best behavior behind bars.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Earlier this month, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has listed his release date online as May 8, 2028.

Law enforcement sources tell Deadline that the early release date is based on Diddy being a near-model prisoner.

Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, but Deadline reports he is expected to be moved to a lower-security facility soon.