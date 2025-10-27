Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Talks Fantasy Suites & His Final 2 Ladies (Exclusive)

Disney/John Fleenor

It’s down to “Golden Bachelor” Mel Owens’ final two ladies, Peg and Cindy, who are joining him on Fantasy Suite dates before he hands out the final rose.

It might get steamy in the Fantasy Suites, and it’s definitely about to get complicated!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Mel, who shared, “You get to talk and you find out about, you know, yourselves by asking, you know, difficult questions because there are no cameras.”

As for what he loves about his final two women, Owens said, “One common denominator they have is they have energy and they’re lovely and they’re smart.”