‘DWTS’: Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach Tease Vampire Halloween Waltz (Exclusive)

“Extra” caught up with Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach as they rehearsed for “Dancing with the Stars” Halloween Night.

Dani praised Dylan, saying, “We shot a TikTok our second rehearsal together and it's actually insane how much improvement he's made.”

Dylan insisted, "I think that's when she realized how much of a beginner I was... I'd never done it before and I struggled at the chores and I was like, 'Oh, she's starting to realize how little I've danced.’"

She added, “Honestly, with each week, he's improving and he's working so hard. So, I'm really excited to just keep growing."

Dylan shared, “I've never danced before, but I love learning new things. I've never been the best at any sport I've tried, but I’ve always had the work ethic to get better at it. So, being able to learn from dancers that are the best in the world, it's the best experience for me.”

They teased their Halloween Viennese waltz, which will have a “Twilight”-esque romantasy vampire theme.

Efron shared, "I love romantasy books. So, we're bringing some characters to life from some books I’ve read. We're going to be vampires.”

When asked if it would have a “Twilight” feel, he said, "Yeah, definitely. Like, ‘Twilight' was an OG romantasy book, and this is in that same genre."

Dylan also talked about their partnership sharing he has “absolute trust in her,” adding, "I know that she's going to challenge me each week and she's going to work with me until I get it.”