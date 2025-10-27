Addison Rae’s Dad Monty Lopez Marries GF After Two-Week Romance

Getty/Instagram

Monty Lopez, the father of TikTok star Addison Rae, just got married in Las Vegas!

TMZ reports Lopez and his girlfriend Kaitlyn Nicole Robins, a medical professional from Louisiana, tied the knot after a two-week romance.

Addison wasn’t there for the “I dos,” but Monty explained to TMZ, "I didn't tell anyone. I just followed my heart, and I've never been happier. I love this woman!”

Instagram

He said they met at a bar in Louisiana and became inseparable. One night, they shared a special moment where she caught him staring and he called her, “My future wife.”

That’s when he was inspired to propose on the spot — sans a ring — and 12 hours later, they were getting hitched at Little Chapel of Hearts.

Monty was previously married to Sheri Easterling, and they share Addison, Enzo and Lucas. TMZ reports they married in 2004, split and one point, and got remarried in 2017. Their second go-around ended in 2022.