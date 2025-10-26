Sydney Sweeney Debuts Cute New Bob at 'Christy' Premiere

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney was pretty in pink at the premiere of her highly anticipated boxing biopic "Christy," but it was her hair that knocked everyone out!

Sweeney, 28, debuted a short bob, pairing the new look with a pastel-pink, voluminous halter dress featuring lace touches along the plunging neckline, her waist cinched by a pink belt.

The movie puts former pro boxer Christy Martin in the spotlight, telling the story of her life and career. Sweeney plays Martin in the film, in which she sports a short, dark wig and as many muscles as she could pack on before the shoot.

Pink has been her choice for this movie before — she showed up to the Toronto Film Festival in a pastel ballgown. She was matched by Martin herself, who wore a white suit with a pink vest and men's tie.

Getty Images

For the film's premiere, held at AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater on Saturday, Sweeney told her colorist Jacob Schwartz she was "looking for a change," Vogue reports. Along with losing a lot of length, she went with a new color — going from suede blonde to a monochromatic "icy blonde."