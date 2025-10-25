Celebrity News October 25, 2025
Nelly Furtado Stepping Away from Performing — Find Out Why
Nelly Furtado is making some big changes — and has announced she is walking away from performing.
In an Instagram post on Friday, the 46-year-old "I'm Like a Bird" singer wrote, "25 years ago today my first album Whoa, Nelly! was released."
Referring to an image of Furtado in a hot-pink dress, she went on, "In the first slide I am 20 years old, about to play my first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair . I went down to a store called 'Original' on Queen West in Toronto and shopped for that pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in . It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so actualized."
"25 years later.," she continued, "my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that . In the year 2000 I remember feeling purpose in hoping some kid would dust off the Whoa, Nelly ! vinyl one day in a record shop and think it was cool or inspiring , so I never could have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover 'old' music in 2025!"
"To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful . It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity , getting out on stages again and seeing up close , the true lasting power of good music . It’s made me really believe in magic."
She dropped the boom next, announcing, "All this aside , I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life. I have enjoyed my career immensely , and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career . I’ll identify as a songwriter forever . I’m grateful for all the years of fun , community and wonder."
Furtado expressed, "Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows . I love you and your open hearts. I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level . I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions . I also wish , to the new generation of artists , many years of fruitful and passionate performance."
Ending on a high note, she referred to another image in her post, a video of the star bowing to a screaming audience. "The second slide is me in Berlin this summer finally understanding what receiving flowers means 🥲❤️."
Fans were blown away in the comments, wishing her well but expressing their sadness at what sounds like a retirement from the stage.
The singer-songwriter has released seven studio albums over the years. Her biggest hit solo singles include "I'm Like a Bird" (2000), "Turn Off the Light" (2001), her no. 1 smash "Promiscuous" (2006), "Maneater" (2006), her second no. 1 "Say It Right" (2006).
She was also featured on Timbaland's no. 1 hit "Give It to Me" (2007), also featuring Justin Timberland, and on Flo Rida's "Jump" (2009).