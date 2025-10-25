Getty Images

"Riverdale" actress Camila Mendes and her singer boyfriend Rudy Mancuso are engaged!

People magazine reports Mancuso, 33, asked Mendes, 31, to marry him on Friday.

“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead,” a source told the outlet exclusively.

The surprise party included all of Camila's family and friends!

Later on, the couple attended Glen Powell's tracksuit-and-tequila birthday bash at Chateau Marmont in L.A., where Camila was able to flash her brand-new engagement ring.

Camila wore a blue tracksuit with white stripes, while Mancuso opted for a beige sweater and black pants.

The two met while filming the movie "Música," which wasn't released until 2024. They had begun dating at the end of 2022, and went public on social media by November of that year.