Whitney Leavitt Teases 'DWTS' Halloween & 'Really Good' 'Mormon Wives' S3 (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” caught up with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas as they rehearsed for their “Dancing with the Stars” Halloween Night dance.

They got three 10s on “Wicked" Night, and Whitney shared her sense of accomplishment after how hard they worked.

She shared, “I was the dance I was most intimidated by because there’s so many little steps, but I still wanted to keep the personality. There was just so much to think about, and every single time I go on that stage, I want to throw up, but especially with that one.”

Mark and Whitney teased what’s in store for their Halloween dance. Mark said, “The song choice is a little out there, which I like.”

Whitney chimed in, “It’s like we’re combining two things that don’t go together.”

Mark elaborated, “There’s definitely elements of a few different things that we’re trying to fit into this wacky and weird pie that we’re building.”

Ballas revealed that there’s going to be “more green” as a major hint for next week!

Whitney also talked about “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3 after the dramatic trailer just dropped, promising that it will be “really good.”

She noted, “Every season’s going to be spicy when you put nine women in a room together."

Leavitt added, "I’ve enjoyed this season the most because I’m not pregnant. I’m a little bit farther removed from being postpartum, so I feel most like myself this season.”

Whitney is also still shooting for "Secret Lives" while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

She admitted, "It's been a lot," adding, "But it's weird, it's like, when I come into the studio, I'm able to just literally forget about everything and just be present in here."

Leavitt's castmate Taylor Frankie Paul is about to start her “Bachelorette” journey, and Whitney joked, "Tell her to tell all those men to vote for me while they're in there."