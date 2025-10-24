Getty Images

Isla Fisher was shocked to learn her friend Nicole Kidman was divorcing husband Keith Urban.

Fisher shared her feelings on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, while talking about her own high-profile divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, which was finalized in June. The exes met in 2001, wed in 2010, and announced the separation in 2024. They share three children.

When asked about her love life, the “Wedding Crashers” actress said, “I've been married for 23 years. I only just got... separated, divorced.”

Carvey asked if it helped having a Nicole there, a friend “going through something” similar.

Fisher shared, “I'm really, really, really shocked,” said of Kidman and Urban.

She explained, “I have left a message, I have not connected yet, but I don't really wanna comment on that because there are children involved.”

Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also shares adult children Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Isla may find Nicole a good person to lean on during tough times, as the Oscar winner recently told Bazaar she wants to help others through her own life experiences.

Nicole explained, “As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned. I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”

She insisted, “I’m not big on telling people what to do, but I’m more than happy to share. Then, people can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway. That’s true, right? So it’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will.”

Kidman later added, “The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. So you go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’ There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.”