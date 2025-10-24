He-Man Actor Dolph Lundgren Hints at Role in New ‘Masters of the Universe’ (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren has appeared in over 75 films that have banked billions at the box office, but playing Rocky Balboa’s Russian rival Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” really put him on the map.

Now, the ‘80s film icon is putting it all out there in “Dolph: Unbreakable.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Dolph about the emotional new documentary, which has him recalling the Hollywood highs and the personal lows of his remarkable life, including a frightening kidney cancer diagnosis in 2015.

As for his health now, Dolph said, “I feel great now. I had surgery. I was supposed to be gone after 5 years… ben cancer-free now for 3 years.”

He emphasized, “I thought it was really nice to speak about it and try to just make people feel like they’re not alone.”

Dolph credits his much-younger wife Emma for helping him through the hard times, saying, “Emma has been fantastic. I mean, without her, I don’t know if I would have made it.”

Their 39-year-old age gap has benefited their relationship and helped him fight against cancer! He explained, “She’s also much younger than me, so there’s a natural optimism. It’s hard for them to think in negative terms.”

Speaking on the future, could we see Dolph, the OG He-Man, in the new “Masters of the Universe” movie?