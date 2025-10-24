Celebrity News October 24, 2025
Elvira Gets Candid About Doubts in Early Career (Exclusive)
Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, has built a monster empire over the past three decades!
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Elvira, whose goth game is still going strong all these years, especially during Halloween season.
Elvira just released a cookbook “Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell,” which is perfect for Halloween.
She quipped, “All the recipes have a specific look.”
Along with desserts, the book also includes spooky spirit drinks, like a Bloody Hail Mary.
Elvira also recalled her early days, saying, “When I started this Elvira character, it was a local television station, real low-budget in L.A.… They had me, I was looking kind of sexy, but I had to be scary and spooky, so we put together this character and I thought, ‘This is not going to work.’”