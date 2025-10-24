Instagram

“Big Brother” alums Jessica and Cody Nickson are parents again!

A week ago, the pair announced the birth of their fifth child.

Along with a video of their baby girl, they wrote on Instagram, “A queen is never late… everyone else is simply early 👑✨.”

In another Instagram reel, they revealed that they named their daughter Italia, who measured 19 inches, 7 lbs, and 2 oz.

In April, Jessica announced that they were expecting again.

She wrote on Instagram, “🎀 Baby Girl #5!!!!! Coming October 2025 🎀 Name suggestions requested because we’re fresh out!”

Italia is joining their other daughters Maverick, Carter, Atlas and Gemma. Cody is also the father of Paisley, 13, from a past relationship.