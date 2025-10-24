Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul Jokes She’ll Top Hannah Brown’s Windmill Tryst! (Exclusive)

Disney/Michael Kirchoff

The new Bachelorette, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, chats exclusively with “Extra’s” Derek Hough as she gets ready to start her journey to find love.

She revealed what she’s looking for in a guy, saying she’s open-minded, “A big question was does he have to be Mormon? And the answer for me was no, he does not need to be Mormon. Was I born and raised, still am? Yes. But I just wanted him to believe in something.”

Taylor added that “kindness” is important, too.

The reality star said, “How they treat other people is so important to me… How they treat even, like, cast, production or anything around people is very telling of a person. So, not just me, but how are you treating others around us?”

As a parent herself, is she looking for someone with kids?

Taylor said she is definitely “open to dads,” adding, “I'm going into it very open-minded because you never know.”

Paul said after growing up in Utah she’s ready to "step outside that bubble” and see what’s out there.

Taylor also shared that her favorite past Bachelorette is Hannah Brown, saying, "She's iconic. And I actually had her season on as I was getting ready to go, and it kind of got me nervous because I was getting in my head, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what if this happens to me?’”

She’s trying not to overthink it too much, adding that Hannah was “blunt and straight to the point,” saying, “That's how I'm going to be, if not worse.”

Have they spoken? Taylor revealed, "She reached out to me, actually... I was fangirling because I’m like, 'No way. She's reaching out.’ She's like, ‘Hey, girl, if you need anything, I'm here. Reach out if you need anything.' But I was really scared to dive into conversation because I didn't want to get nervous for it where I'm overthinking it."

Taylor even joked that she might have to top Hannah’s famous windmill tryst!

She recalled, “You know, she did a little dirty thingy-thingy in the windmill is what I heard… She did the deed.”

Derek told her, “I think it was deeds,” and Taylor smiled, saying, “Oh, even better," joking, “Might have to top that... I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”

Hough asked if she had been thinking about those steamier moments on the show, and Taylor confessed, "I'm kind of shy with PDA, so that will be new to me, like, openly kissing, groping, all that on TV."

Plus, Taylor talked about her “Mormon Wives” castmates Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck on the current season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

She shared, “I'm rooting for both of them. Those are my top two… I do love Robert [Irwin]. Obviously, we were in awe of the first night we were there and it was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, he was so good.' And then Alix Earle, of course, like, I'm in the realm of TikTok, so, like, to me, she's also a part of what I do. So, those are probably my top four.”

Paul also shared some of her dating deal-breakers in a game of Red Rose or Red Flag!