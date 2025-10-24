Backgrid

Amy Schumer gave fans a peek at her toned tummy on Instagram Stories.

The comedian, who recently went through a weight-loss transformation, shared a mirror selfie in just a sports bra and bottoms.

She wrote, “No filter no filler no clean mirror.”

Instagram

The pic comes weeks after Amy showed off her slimmed-down look on a trip to Las Vegas.

The 44-year-old looked svelte as she posed for a photo alongside friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell.

The comedian wore a Miu Miu button-down mini shirt dress that showed off her long legs, and paired the look with black heels.

Amy was flooded with comments from friends and fans, and wrote back, “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

Back in March, Amy opened up about some life changes, including taking the G1P-1 weight loss medication Mounjaro.

In an Instagram video, the actress said she had a telehealth meeting with Midi Health, which she later invested in, and they put her on estrogen and progesterone for her perimenopause symptoms.

Amy explained, "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more.”

She went on, “And Mounjaro’s been great… I’m having a really good experience with it.”

Schumer also talked about taking another GLP-1 called Wegovy three years ago, saying, “I was puking I couldn’t handle it.”

Amy, who previously posted about having liposuction, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that she wants to be open about health and beauty.