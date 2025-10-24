Adam Sandler Recalls His Daughter & George Clooney's Joint Birthday! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to Adam Sandler at the 2025 AFI Film Fest premiere of “Jay Kelly” in L.A.

One of the movie’s themes is balancing family and fame, and Adam reflected on how he’s done his best with it.

He shared, "It's always on your mind. You want to do the right thing for your family. Making movies, it takes a lot of hours. So, I can't say I've done it perfectly, but I do the best I can. Like everybody else with a job, you go get to work. You're like, 'Okay, kids are waiting for me. Let me get home as soon as they let me.’”

The star also shared what he hopes viewers will take away from “Jay Kelly,” saying, “It's just a movie about knowing that you can't have regret in life. You have to feel that and wish you did things differently. And as life continues, try to do the best you can and know you can't change what you've done, but you can try to change what you're going to do."

Sandler also reacted to Oscar buzz for the movie and his role, praising his director and castmates, "Very nice that people say anything good. Noah Baumbach, he did all the work. [George] Clooney is a great man. We had an amazing time together. Laura Dern, we got to do so many cool scenes together. I'm just happy to be in the thing and we'll go from there.”

Adam went on to praise George, saying, "He certainly is a calm, cool fella… Knows a

little bit of everything. Takes care of himself. Always includes everybody around him."

That included Sandler’s 19-year-old daughter Sadie, who shares a birthday with George.

“He was so nice to my daughter,” he said. "My daughter's in the movie and they share a birthday and they and he just made the whole day about her and he's just a good man.”

How did they spend the day? Adam said, "A lot of eating, Clooney knows where to eat, so we did a lot of that.”

George also showed Adam and is family around Italy, and Sandler shared, “People all love him there. And then we had a good time at his house and his family took care of my family and we all became very close.”