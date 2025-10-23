‘The Valley’ Couple Jesse Lally & Michelle Saniei Settle Divorce

Getty Images

“The Valley” stars Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei have reached a divorce settlement.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Jesse and Michelle told the court that they have come to an agreement.

The docs stated, “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement.”

As part of the settlement, they have agreed to decline spousal support. They have also found a common ground with child support of their daughter Isabella, 5.

They are just waiting for a judge to sign off.

Lally told the outlet, “Michelle and I have taken the last step towards finalizing our divorce. We’re moving forward with mutual respect for each other and focusing on making memories with Isabella.”

Saniei added, “I’m grateful we reached an agreement and we can both start a new chapter in our lives. Our number one priority has always been Isabella and we’ll continue to coparent to be the best parents for her.”

More than a year ago, Michelle filed for divorce after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the divorce filing, they separated on October 16, 2023. She didn’t file until nearly six months later.

Last year, Michelle opened up about their failed marriage, telling Brittany Cartwright on her “When Reality Hits” podcast, “We filmed ['The Valley'] last summer and we finished filming in September [2023]. I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October that it was no longer going to work and I wanted to file for divorce.”

She noted, “Jesse and I have actually not been together since October, and since then we were free to date and do whatever we want.”

At the time, Michelle was optimistic that they would finalize the divorce by the end of the year. She explained, “We, as of right now, don’t have to go to court because we are basically in agreement with almost everything. Hopefully we don’t need to, and we will be done. My goal is to be done and move on with my life.”

Jesse has moved on from their relationship, and is now dating Lacy Nicole.