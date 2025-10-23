Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, 45, was left reeling after she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

The news played out on the Season 7 premiere of “The Kardashians,” when Kim went in for a routine MRI.

After the procedure, she called her family to share, “There was a little aneurysm,” and sister Kourtney Kardashian replied with a stunned, “Whoa."

As for the cause, Kim told her family, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’"

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm "is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim spoke about the extreme stress she was under following her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014-2021 and share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kardashian shared, “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” explaining she was feeling "pretty tested" by her ex.

“I mean, I have psoriasis again," she reiterated. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Looking back at their marriage and her decision to get divorced, the reality star confessed, she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye.

She added, "I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [West].”

Kardashian also clarified that she didn’t have the “luxury of walking away” from the situation.

“That’s not my reality,” she insisted. "This person — we have four kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked."

Kim continued, "But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to… I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”