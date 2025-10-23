Getty

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her marriage to Kanye West on the Season 7 premiere episode of “The Kardashians.”

During a break from filming her new show “All’s Fair,” Kim took a moment to talk about her stress following their split. Kim and Kanye, who were married from 2014-2021, share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kardashian said, “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” explaining she was feeling "pretty tested" by her ex.

“I mean, I have psoriasis again," she reiterated. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

She also revealed what she thinks when West acts erratically, saying, “My poor kids,” adding, "Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.”

Kim explained that one of the children heard something about their dad. The way Kardashian sees it, "They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Looking back at their marriage and her decision to get divorced, the reality star confessed, she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye.

The 45-year-old added, "I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [West].”

She would also think, "I should’ve stuck it out" or "I could’ve helped," but, "This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

As for where they stand today, Kim said, "It is so f**king sad.”

Kardashian also clarified that she didn’t have the “luxury of walking away” from the situation.

“That’s not my reality,” she insisted. "This person — we have four kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked."

Kim continued, "But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to… I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim revealed that she had been diagnosed with a small brain aneurysm following a routine MRI.

After the procedure, she called her family to share, “There was a little aneurysm,” and sister Kourtney Kardashian replied with a stunned, “Whoa."

As for the cause, Kim told her family, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’"

According to the Mayo Clinic a brain aneurysm "is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel.”

Kardashian’s comments about her marriage come on the heels of her recent “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode with Alex Cooper.

During the interview, she shared, "It’s not easy [co-parenting], but I raise the kids, full-time. They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that.”

Kardashian insisted, "I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that. And it goes in waves and phases, and it’s a lot of work.”

She also revealed, "It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” adding she "always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that, and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place."

Kim keeps the children grounded, saying, "They love their life and their routine and their schedule. And I think just the job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine, and they’re healthy and happy."