Jeremy Renner on Being in ‘Very Different Place’ for ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ S4 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco are dishing on “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the two about the season, which has the three-time Emmy winner Edie joins the show as the new warden going head-to-head with the mayor himself, Jeremy.

This was Jeremy’s first time returning in full health — last time around, he was still recovering from his catastrophic snowplow accident.

Renner shared, “I was really excited coming in because I was in a very different place mentally, physically, emotionally.”

They filmed the season in the winter, which Jeremy admitted was somewhat difficult.

He explained, “It was a very long winter. I think we had four days of sunshine the entire five months.”

Renner was thrilled to be working with Falco, saying, “She’s amazing in this show.”

Edie recalled the first day of shooting with Jeremy, saying, “I fell… I did a face-plant… I wish that hadn’t happened, but it was a good way to break the ice and my face.”

Jeremy also opened up on his close relationship with “Mayor of Kingstown” co-star Hugh Dillon. He said, “We met on ‘Wind River” and then, you know, the accident really kind of did it. We got much closer like every relationship I have in my life. It’s gotten deeper and he’s wonderful, sort of ally, as a friend, as a co-worker and developing more stuff… He was much more of a champion for me, like, ‘How do we protect you to come back,’ and that kind of stuff… He’s a big reason why I came back.”