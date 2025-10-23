Jelly Roll Reveals the Worst Moment of His Life Was Cheating on Wife Bunnie Xo

Getty Images

Jelly Roll, 40, is opening up about a painful moment in his past on "The Human School" podcast with Miles Adcox.

The musician reflected on a time when he was surrounded by bad influences and ended up cheating on his wife Bunnie Xo.

He shared, "I had a real moment in my life where hanging around nine long enough you’ll be the tenth… and I looked up at every phase of my life and every time I was doing something that crossed the moral compass thing for me, I was having conversations with people that wasn’t fruitful, I was hanging around people that wasn’t fruitful, and I was wondering why I couldn’t bear fruit and why I was starving. How come I’m a dead tree and how come I’m hungry?”

Jelly Roll went on, “I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife, because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all, lik,e I know I’m in love with [Bunnie].’ It really, really, really blew me back."

He recalled, “I did a lot of work to repair that relationship… The repair has been special and we are stronger than we could have ever been. I wish our story would have went in a way that we never had an affair and I am in no way glad it happened, but man, I am proud of who we are today.”

Looking back at that moment in time, he said, “I was hanging out with a bunch of guys who were cheating on their wives. Like, when I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people who were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around people who were drinking a lot.”

He had to reevaluate his past friendships and try to make new ones in his late thirties, saying, “I wanted to be friends with people that I wanted to be like.”

Jelly Roll added, “I learned when I got around the right nine and started becoming the tenth, I started to become more fruitful. My relationship got better. I’m more present in my relationship. I’m more present in all my relationships."

He never mentioned when the cheating took place, but Bunnie Xo had previously revealed on TikTok that the couple broke up in 2018, two years after they wed in 2016.

She later took to Instagram Stories to respond to haters, who didn't support her decision to stay with Jelly Roll.