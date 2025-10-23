Jacques Helm Says Diavolo’s Escape Evokes Acrobatics of Emotions (Exclusive)

Diavolo made it to third place on “America’s Got Talent.”

“Extra” spoke with Jacques Heim, the man behind the innovative acrobatic dance troupe, who called it “an amazing experience” to be on the NBC hit show.

Their latest show, “Escape,” incorporates cages, staircases, giant wheels, and even a rocking ship!

He shared, “It’s an up close and personal experience. We only have 90 people there and they’re a foot away from the action and it’s extremely impactful and they see everything.”

For the audience, it’s a sensory experience and acrobatics of emotions.

Jacques emphasized, “Human struggle, fear, danger, survival, faith, love.”

The show is currently in Los Angeles, but Jacques hopes it takes flight across the country.