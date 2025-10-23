‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Producers Reveal Stephen King’s Reaction to New Series (Exclusive)

HBO

“It: Welcome to Derry” is coming just in time for Halloween!

The TV series is the super scary prequel the world-famous “It” horror classic that introduced Pennywise and left the world terrified of clowns and sewers!

“Extra” caught up with the cast, including Jovan Adepo and Taylour Paige, who play the Hanlons. Their characters just moved to Derry, Maine in the 1960s and they notice something sinister is going on.

Jovan alluded to what’s ahead, saying his character Leroy Hanlon “wants to do what he thinks is best for his family, but he doesn’t always confide in his family."

Kimberly Guerrero, who plays Rose, said she was freaked out by that creepy clown played by Bill Skarsgård.

She said, “The first time I saw him was on the monitor. I was watching the monitor wishing I had the couch to get behind… I kept telling myself, ‘It's a monitor… that's an actor! You know that person. You were just having lunch with them.’"

Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider and James Remar also join the Stephen King-inspired universe, premiering Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

Chris shared, “Everything about this job has been a gift… I've done more new things than I've done in my entire career.”

James talked about how the months-long strikes delayed the project, saying, “There was concern that we might never come back.. and come back we did!”

The brains behind the series, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, were also behind the 2017 “It” adaption and 2019 sequel “It Chapter Two.”

Barbara said it means “everything” to have his blessing, adding, “He’s been so supportive all the way."