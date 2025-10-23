Derek Hough & Janet Jackson Honored at the 2025 Gala of the Stars

Shutterstock/Getty

Congratulations are in order for “Extra’s” Derek Hough, who recently received the Innovator Award at the 2025 Gala of the Stars!

The Beverly Hills event benefits Dancers Against Cancer, and Derek was presented with the award by his good friend Bindi Irwin.

Bindi, who won the “Dancing with the Star" Mirrorball Trophy with Derek in 2015, told the crowd, “The Innovator Award acknowledges his relentless pursuit of excellence.”

As Derek accepted the honor, he shared, “Trust your instincts and know that if you pour your heart into it, the applause will eventually come. It will come later. It's about sharing your unique perspective, your voice, your vision, even when not everyone will love it — and that's okay.”

Janet Jackson was also on hand to receive the Icon Award.

She let fans know she has no plans of slowing down. Jackson said in her speech, "In a few… maybe six or seven months, I'm going to be 60 years old… I have no plan to stop dancing.”