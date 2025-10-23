‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Actress Isabelle Tate’s Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

Over the weekend, “9-1-1: Nashville” actress Isabelle Tate died at the age of 23.

Now, Tate’s agent Kim McCray is shedding more light on her sudden death.

McCray told Entertainment Weekly, “Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.”

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is an inherited neurological disorder that causes nerve damage.

According to McCray, Tate “passed away peacefully” and “the family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss.”

In her email to EW, McCray noted that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association in Tate’s name.

Next week’s episode of “9-1-1: Nashville” will include a title card to remember Isabelle, who appeared in the pilot episode.

Tate died on October 19.

An online obituary read, “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.”