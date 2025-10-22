Getty Images

Victoria Beckham was in the hot seat on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The wide-ranging conversation comes on the heels of the new “Victoria Beckham” Netflix documentary and included everything from her kids to her eating disorder to rumors about her marriage to David Beckham.

When it comes to her kids, there has been much talk about a possible rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Alex didn’t ask about Brooklyn directly, but did ask about stepping back and letting your kids make their own decision as adults.

Victoria replied, “We're such a close family. You know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That's really important. But they've got to go on their on their journeys themselves.

Touching on the “nepo baby” label, Beckham added, “Our kids are genuinely all really, good, sweet, kind human beings. Being kind is so important, hardworking, they don’t expect anything to just happen.”

Alex commented on the fact that because Victoria and David are so famous there will always be “conversations” about their life and family.

The singer replied, "Again, it's just about communicating. We’ve always been that way with the kids. And I'm excited for them, they're all very different. They all like to do different things.”

Victoria also talked about her eating disorder, which was covered in the documentary.

Looking back, she said, "I'd struggled with my weight since I was since I was quite young… and I remember in the ‘90s, everybody was obsessed with fat free, fat free, fat free. And I remember being terrified to eat any fat. Absolutely terrified.”

Beckham went on, "I remember my mom saying to me, 'Gosh, you could walk around the supermarket and know the calorie count and the fat count of pretty much anything in the supermarket.’”

She said that time period was “confusing enough,” adding, "And so I think then going into the Spice Girls and having people talk about me so much and my weight and as you said one minute I was Porky Posh and then I was Skinny Posh and it plays tricks with you and I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror... you lose all sense of reality and it is so consuming. It is so tiring and it takes over.”

Victoria confessed, "I was too scared to talk to anyone, you know. I didn't feel that I could trust anyone at all. I managed to do it myself and turn an unhealthy obsession with food into a healthy relationship, meaning understanding it's about balance, it’s about being healthy, about working out. and David helped me do that."

As for her marriage, Alex seemed to touch on rumors David had an affair with his former assistant Rebecca Loos years ago, which he denied.

The host said, "You've dealt with speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage. I know David touched on this in the documentary. Can you just explain how you and David handled this?"

Victoria replied, "Do you know... we’ve had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn’t work...26 years.”