Scott Hoying Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘I Feel Really, Really Lucky' (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold’s “Dancing with the Stars” journey sadly came to an end on Wicked Night.

They spoke to “Extra’s” Sadie Murray after the show, and Scott reflected on the season.

Gesturing to Rylee, he said, “I have literally made a best friend,” adding, “Everyone is so nice it felt like a family and I felt so welcome. Every single day felt like such a special experience… I feel really, really really lucky genuinely, I’m so sad to go.”

Touching on one very special moment from the season, Scott said, “My husband and I were standing face to face announcing our baby on this show like that's crazy. It's more than I could have ever dreamed for.”

He also talked about getting to perform in front of “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu.

Hoying shared, “I'm such a big fan of Jon… like read his book fan. I think he's amazing and he's a true artist and even his speeches at the Oscars… he gets it and I really, really respect him.”

Scott said getting eliminated in front of Jon was “not amazing,” and joked he “accidentally manifested” it, because he kept saying online, “I love ‘Wicked’ so much… Please get me to ‘Wicked’ night,” adding, “I should have said 'to the end.’”

Next up, Scott is hitting the road with Pentatonix.