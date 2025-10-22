Robert Irwin Sweetly Thanks 'DWTS' Fans & Blushes Talking About His DMs! (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson were “Dancing Through Life” with “Dancing with the Stars” for their Wicked Night jazz performance.

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray caught up with the duo backstage after they killed it on the dance floor.

Robert said, “I can't take credit for any of that… I pour my passion into every dance 100 percent, but the choreography, the hard work that Witney puts into creating this and then being there as the best teacher every day and also having fun while we're at it, like, it is such a privilege. Tonight was a highlight. One of my favorite movies, one of my favorite characters, my favorite song from ‘Wicked.' I'll remember it forever… Core memory.”

Sadie told him, “You'll be able to talk about this to your kids one day and or all those zoo animals, you know.”

He agreed, saying, "I'm going to bring this ballroom spirit back to my life at Australia Zoo. I think I am… I don't know how I'm going to work that in, but it's going to happen. I've also roped Witney into coming into Australia Zoo with her whole family.”

Whitney shared, “I think spring is when we're trying to go... I got the khaki. I got the uniform. I'm ready to go. There's an animal named after me now."

Robert, “Witney the wallaby at Australia Zoo.”

Explaining, “They're like a little mini kangaroo, but... powerful at the same time. They're like super strong and protective… But honestly, we do a lot of conservation work with wallabies and we rescue them, rehabilitate them, release them back into the wild. And it's so special when you form that connection with an animal.”

Robert also took a moment to thank his supporters, saying, “Can I just say how grateful I am to everyone in America? Like, I didn't know what it would be like. I'm an Aussie, you know, coming over here. It was kind of scary. But to feel that has just meant everything to me… Particularly last week, it was a really emotional one. But just everyone in America came out in support and, you know, I'm here for my mission. I'm here for a cause that I believe in and I'm here to hopefully spread a bit of positivity. And the fact that you guys listen to that, it just means everything to me.”

So how will he celebrate making it to the next round? Robert joked, “I'm 85 years old at heart. I love going to bed early… I like the bed. I like my little cup of tea.”

Not that he doesn’t enjoy life! He insists, "I'll jump out of a plane. I'll rock climb. I'll surf. I'll mountain bike. I'll jump on crocodiles. But I also like an early bed.”

Sadie asked, “Do we binge a fun show?"

Robert said traditionally he watches “Dancing with the Stars,” adding, “It's a family tradition. We get chocolate milk and pizza and watch 'Dancing with the Stars' every season.”

Of course we had to ask him about all the attention he has been getting and celebs slipping into his DMs. Irwin revealed, “There's been so many people that have come out and supported, which has been great…”

Blushing, he played coy, admitting, “Everything's all good. It's whatever. Well, I get so awkward. Uh… nothing to report. Nothing to report.”

And everyone loves “Extra’s” host and “DWTS" judge Derek Hough, who won the Mirrorball Trophy with Robert’s sister Bindi Irwin in 2015.

Bindi just presented Hough with the Innovator Award at the 2025 Dancers Against Cancer Gala.